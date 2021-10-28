PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Hopes are high for a new inclusive playground in Platteville, and with anticipated backing from city leaders, organizers are optimistic they can begin fundraising in time for a fall 2022 opening.
Common Council members this week expressed support for the installation of a facility at Smith Park, a revision from an earlier concept that placed the playground at Legion Park.
At a recent public meeting, residents indicated that Legion Park already is congested.
“You get certain times where there is no parking,” said Council Member Isaac Shanley in agreement.
A group of volunteers has committed to raising $1 million for the purchase of playground equipment and a rubber base on which to install it.
“It is designed to create a safe space for people of all abilities to come together and enjoy time through play,” said Christina Burr, who is co-leading the group. “Bringing this type of a playground to Platteville would not only enhance living in our own community, but it would help be that next asset … to put us on the map in southwest Wisconsin.”
The 175-foot-by-125-foot fenced facility would feature play structures attached to wide ramps to enable people with disabilities and caregivers to participate. Equipment could include a zipline, oversized xylophone, spinner and teetertotter.
Volunteers considered six city parks for the playground and selected Smith Park because the location is flat and contains extra greenspace.
They have not developed a budget, but planners ascertained that construction at Legion Park would add an estimated $162,000 to $212,000 to costs, including the expansion of the parking lot and addition of accessible changing tables in restrooms.
Meanwhile, a facility at Smith Park would require an additional $148,000 to $195,000 to remodel existing bathrooms, add accessible parking and relocate playground equipment to other parks.
Smith Park also is located along a corridor of summer activity that extends past Platteville Family Aquatic Center to the recreational fields at Legion Park.
The group is partnering with Inspiring Community Inc., a nonprofit organization that has buoyed previous community initiatives that led to the construction of facilities such as Platteville’s Broske Center.
If volunteers do not achieve minimum fundraising goals, they intend to utilize donations to enhance existing parks.
City staff members indicated their support for a city donation once plans are developed further. They also recently learned of a grant overseen by Wisconsin Department of Administration that could finance the entire project and intend to apply.
Once completed, the inclusive playground would be turned over to the city, which would oversee its upkeep.
Council Member Kathy Kopp urged the city to consider whether it can accommodate maintenance of an additional facility within its annual budget.
“I would like us to explore what kind of options we have,” she said.
Council members are expected to vote on whether to approve Smith Park as a playground location at their Nov. 9 meeting, but they requested that volunteers conduct a survey to ascertain neighbors’ support.