When Jack Fish proposed to Nancy Nock on New Year’s Eve in 1962, he made a promise he was determined to keep.
“I told her, ‘I want you to be the someone I grow old with,” said Jack, now 82. “And we’ve been blessed by that.”
The Dubuque couple met as teenagers at a church youth group in New Jersey. Fifteen-year-old Nancy noticed him right away, even if it took him a while longer to notice her.
“I was sitting across the table from him,” said Nancy, now 80. “I just thought at first sight that he was about the cutest boy I’d ever seen. Then as I got to know him, he was everything I was looking for.”
Jack said their shared Christian faith initially was what brought them together.
“I wanted a person who was not just a church attender, but a committed Christian, and I think that’s what Nancy wanted also,” he said. “If you have Christian values, then the first thing about marriage is that it’s a commitment. It is a commitment for life.”
Jack graduated from high school a few years ahead of Nancy and went off to college at Brown University in Providence, R.I.
“We wrote a lot of letters,” Nancy said. “And we would spend time together on weekends and during the summer.”
The couple married on Aug. 31, 1963, in Fanwood, N.J., then got in a car and drove to Dallas, Texas, where Jack was slated to begin his master’s degree studies at Dallas Theological Seminary.
“We made it a honeymoon by staying at Best Westerns instead of Motel 6s,” Jack said, laughing.
When children didn’t come the way Jack and Nancy had hoped, they adopted their son Jack Jr. at three days old, then moved two weeks later to the Chicago area, where the elder Jack had been offered a position teaching theology and biblical languages at Emmaus Bible College.
“We wanted another child, and we were visiting an adoption agency in Chicago,” Nancy said. “I wasn’t feeling well, and it turned out I was pregnant.”
Three biological children followed: Cyndi Davis, Steve and Randy. The Fishes also have 14 grandchildren. They will celebrate their 60th anniversary at the end of this month.
In 1984, Emmaus Bible College moved its campus to Dubuque, where the couple has lived ever since.
Davis, of Dubuque, said she didn’t recognize the gift of growing up in a loving, stable home until she was much older.
“You don’t recognize that as a kid,” she said. “When I was a lot older, I began to realize not everybody had what we had.”
Before and after having their children, the Fishes took a number of mission trips with students from Emmaus, visiting Bolivia, Argentina, Turkey, China, Singapore, Peru, Malaysia, Dominican Republic, France, Germany and other countries.
“In each of these countries, we not only met missionaries, we met Christians and we got to be in their homes,” Jack said. “So many diverse cultures in those different countries. In addition to that, I’ve had the opportunity to preach and teach in other countries, too.”
Closer to home, Jack got heavily involved with soccer and wrestling, coaching for many years both at the club and collegiate level. The soccer field at Emmaus is named in his honor.
With grandsons now involved in wrestling, he and Nancy often attend games and matches. Jack makes an annual trek to state and national wrestling tournaments, often with Nancy, and they have season tickets to the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling season.
“I’m much more of a spectator now,” he said.
They also hosted students in their home for weekly spaghetti dinners on Saturday nights, but Friday nights were, and still are, reserved for dinner out with Nancy.
“We went out one Friday night for dinner, then Nancy called me at work the next week and said, ‘I’m exhausted. Let’s go out for dinner,’” Jack said. “Then the third week she called and said, ‘So, where are we going?’ And that was it. Suddenly, it was a thing.”
Davis said mutually serving and sacrificing for each other is how her parents demonstrate their commitment to their marriage.
“My mom is not a sports person,” she said. “But she’s willing to go with him to all these wrestling matches and soccer games because she knows it’s important to him. And he takes her out for dinner every Friday night because he knows she enjoys that and that’s important to her.”
Since he turned 61, Jack also rides his bike the number of miles corresponding to his age every year around his birthday. For Nancy’s peace of mind, Cyndi and her husband now join him for the annual ride.
Nancy stays fit with aerobics classes at the Dubuque Community YMCA.
“It’s important to stay active to stay healthy,” she said.
The couple are active in their church, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel in Dubuque, and Jack will begin his 55th year as a professor at Emmaus this fall.
“He has such a gift for languages,” Nancy said. “He can teach and preach in Spanish. He speaks German and French really well. He can read Hebrew and Greek.”
Davis said one of the best pieces of advice she received from her dad was when she was pregnant with her first child.
“He said, ‘I know you’re going to be a good mom. But if you want to be a great mom, love your husband,’” she said. “That was profound. That the single greatest thing you can offer your kids is a mom and dad who are totally committed to each other and love each other well.”
Nancy said she knew not too long after she and Jack began dating that he was “the one.”
“He was so smart,” she said. “And he loved kids. I wanted somebody who really loved children because I love children. He has a wonderful spiritual wisdom, which I liked. I wanted to marry a committed Christian because then you know they’re not going to be living a selfish life. I never had any doubts that I didn’t marry the right person.”
Jack said that is what their married life together has been about.
“It’s been a life of serving the Lord and seeking to live for Christ,” he said. “It certainly hasn’t always been easy. Nothing is. It’s really been a partnership, and it’s been really, really good.”