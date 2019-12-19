BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Police said a Boscobel resident recently lost more than $15,000 after falling victim to a scam.
Boscobel police took to social media to warn other residents in the wake of the fraud.
They stated that the woman, whose name was not released, was alerted to a virus on her computer. The alert promised a fix if the woman paid $299.99. The woman was instructed to call a phone number to provide credit card and bank account information. That information then was used by the scammers to obtain more than $15,000 from the woman.
“This is just one of many different scams that is going around,” police said in the post. “Scams can happen on the computer, via the telephone and through the mail, among other ways. Please don’t ever give out any personal information like that or you can become a victim also.”