PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Faced with a $14.7 million budgetary shortfall, University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced today that it intends to furlough an unspecified number of the institution's about 1,500 employees.
The decision, according to a press release, stems from a combination of pre-existing deficits and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Compounding the university's troubles is a state order for it to reduce spending by $1.4 million.
Beginning May 18, about 70 employees whose workload has been reduced or eliminated due to the pandemic — such as event services staff — will be furloughed on consecutive days for up to three months. Impacted staff members are eligible for unemployment benefits.
In mid-May, some employees will see their work hours reduced temporarily. The furloughs will last for periods of varying duration, with defined start and end dates. They, too, are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.
Other employees will be furloughed intermittently from July 1 to June 30, 2021. University faculty may only receive intermittent furloughs.
Full details will not be released until the end of May. Because the plan is still under development, administrators said they could not provide an estimate of how much money they expect to save.