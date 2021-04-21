A Dubuque institution’s new greenhouse will help conserve pollinators such as monarch butterflies.
The greenhouse on the campus of the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium was made possible by the support of the Charlie and Vicki Glab family, B & B Erectors and Dubuque County Conservation Board, according to a press release.
The museum will use the greenhouse to prepare pollinator-friendly, native-plant species for distribution by the conservation board’s Mowing to Monarchs program, according to the release.
The greenhouse also will be used to educate school-age youth and museum visitors on the principles of healthy land stewardship and their impacts on pollinators.
The greenhouse will debut to the general public at the museum’s Party for the Planet event on Saturday, April 24.