A little more than one week after Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, gained a Democratic opponent in Ryan Quinn for this fall’s election, both candidates said this week that they hope to avoid up-ticket battles influencing their own campaigns.
“A lot of people from both parties are really looking to tone down the constant back and forth we’ve seen for the last several years,” said Quinn, a Dyersville software developer running for office for the first time. “Everyone is overwhelmed and focused on looking at local issues rather than whatever the national news is at the moment.”
Ahead of her annual Brews and BBQ fundraiser Wednesday, Lundgren said she, too, was trying to not get caught up in national issues.
“I think my constituents vote the person. They always have,” she said. “They look at work ethic and how relatable (candidates) are in the community. I don’t count on President Trump to carry me through. I didn’t count on the governor carrying me through. I just do my job. I can’t control anything above that.”
But she said fundraising is going to be crucial to her campaign. She said she would have to fight to match outside donors like former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg that she says are already coming in, trying to flip the Iowa House of Representatives to blue.
“For our constituency that take a conservative approach, it’s extremely important, and they’ve been very generous,” she said. “What we don’t spend on our race, we’ll spend on other candidates, like they’ve helped me in the past, to make sure we maintain that majority.”
Lundgren reported raising just $765 between April 1 and June 30 but subsequently had just started a big digital campaign.
“We were a little slow out the gate, but this next reporting period is going to be good for us,” she said.
Quinn, too, said fundraising was off to a good start in the first days of his campaign.
“We’ve gotten off the ground pretty well,” he said. “I’m just sitting down to get a treasurer lined up since it’s getting to be a lot to take on by yourself.”
Dubuque County Democrats Chairman Steve Drahozal said his team is prioritizing the Quinn-Lundgren race for District 57, which encompasses most of Dubuque county outside of the city of Dubuque.
“We are fixated on doing what we can to flip the House,” Drahozal said. “A key to that is 57.”
Lundgren insisted that shaking up the Republican trifecta in Des Moines would be a problem. The party currently controls the House, Senate and governor’s office.
“It would be very dysfunctional at the Capitol if we had one party out of sorts with the other two because — you see it in Washington — not as much gets done,” she said.
Isenhart lauds local food program
This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed off on a program introduced into legislation by Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, to create local vegetable and meat options in the state’s schools.
The “Local Produce and Protein” program will direct $500,000 from federal coronavirus relief funding toward the effort. Of that, $220,000 will be available to be used for purchasing local foods, according to a press release. Schools participating in the National School Lunch Program would be able to apply for $2,000 per building. Colleges could apply for $5,000 each. At least 50% of money must be used for fruits and vegetables.
Another $110,000 would be available for fruit and vegetable producers for infrastructure needed to handle increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isenhart praised Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig’s leadership in passing the measure.
“It could not have come at a more opportune time, as small growers struggle to develop and maintain market access, so Iowa can import less and grow more of our own food,” Isenhart said in the release.
Senate candidates spar over biofuel waivers
During U.S. President Donald Trump’s quick visit to Cedar Rapids following the derecho, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, addressed him straight on to “dispense of” the renewable fuel waivers that his administration has given to oil refineries in record numbers, in light of the recent crop damage from the derecho storm. These allow the refineries to sidestep the ethanol requirements in the Renewable Fuel Standard.
“We just need help from the EPA to follow the intent of the law with the Renewable Fuel Standard,” Ernst told Trump, according to a release.
Trump then told Ernst that he would talk to the EPA himself and take care of it.
Shortly thereafter, however, the EPA announced 40 new waiver requests pending approval.
Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s campaign leaped on this as a failure by the incumbent, in a number of press releases.
Calendar
6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 229 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa — “Meet and Pizza” with Steve Bradley, Republican candidate for Iowa House District 58, currently served by Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa.