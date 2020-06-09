PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A black bear spent some of Monday morning strolling through Platteville before being spotted on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus.
UW-P Police Chief Joseph Hallman said the Platteville Police Department notified the campus of the bear’s presence at about 7:30 a.m.
The bear, which Hallman described as “pretty large,” traveled through town for a bit before it was seen on campus.
Employees at Platteville Thrift Shop, which is a little more than a half-mile from UW-P, said the large mammal wandered past their security camera at 6:52 a.m., though no employees were at the store to see it in person.
Officers watched the bear for about an hour before it wandered into a wooded area west of UW-P, Hallman said.
“It was just passing through,” he said. “We didn’t think it presented any danger to the public.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, few people are on campus, he added, so the bear did not come in contact with any humans.
Hallman said that there were reports of a bear near the former K-Mart last year, but there hasn’t been a bear sighting on the UW-P campus in his four years as police chief.
The Platteville Police Department on Monday shared photos on social media of the animal “on campus this morning ... for a morning workout.”
The post also joked, “The bears are back on UW-P. Well, sort of,” a reference to the Chicago Bears, who held their training camps at UW-P from 1984 to 2001.
Police also advised that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had been contacted and that community members should leave the bear alone.
Jeff Huebschman, a professor in UW-P’s biology department, said he was sorry he didn’t get to see the bear and photograph it for a future class.
Having a bear come into the area was unusual but not unheard of, he added.
“Bears dispersing out of their normal range is something that’s becoming more common,” he said.
An atypical bear sighting happens almost annually, Huebschman said. Bears usually figure out they aren’t in an ideal situation once they enter a more populated, unfamiliar area and keep moving, which Huebschman said he thinks happened Monday morning.
This incident marks the second black bear sighting in Grant County within the past two weeks. Another black bear was spotted May 30 in Muscoda near the Riverside Campground. The bear walked through town and climbed a tree near Riverdale High School before being directed by officers to the DNR’s Goodwiler Lake area.
And on May 31, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department reported getting multiple reports of a black bear near Lake Joy Campground in rural Belmont.
DNR biologist Eddie Shea said bears typically live in northern Wisconsin, but they have been moving towards southern parts of the state amid population increases.
The population in the state has soared from 9,000 in 1989 to about 30,000 currently, he said.
Shea said bears are either out searching for food or a mate at this time of year, and curiosity might bring them into more populated areas as they explore. Bears typically don’t cause a disturbance as they wander through town, though he noted problems might arise if a bear locates a food source in a residential area.
Huebschman said the most recent data he had showed that the Wisconsin DNR had 625 bear complaints in 2018, and 65% of those could be resolved from getting advice from that agency over the phone.
Shea said the Wisconsin DNR makes an effort to educate the public about giving a bear space and being cautious when one is spotted.
“We tell people to try to enjoy the experience of seeing one of these creatures from a distance,” he said.