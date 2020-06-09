News in your town

5 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque, little fluctuation elsewhere

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Jo Daviess County

Galena library to allow curbside pickup

City to focus on racial equity

With kits arriving, all residents, staff of Dubuque nursing home to be tested for COVID-19

Cascade considers switching to electronic payment of city's bills

Pop-up food bus to serve communities throughout Southwest Wisconsin

Donations still sought for lighting project at Dyersville ballfield

Dubuque Human Rights Commission praises protesters, pushes for change

Dubuque Community School Board OKs early start next year

Bear's foray into Platteville comes as population booms statewide

Police: Bust seized 2 pounds of marijuana, meth, $8,300

Police: 12th person arrested in connection with large brawl in Dubuque

Grant County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

3 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 307 statewide in 24 hours

Bear spotted this morning on UW-P campus

Organizers cancel Maquoketa's concert series, Maqtoberfest

Flash flood watch issued as remnants of Cristobal approach tri-state area

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; nearly 2,000 positive serology tests in Iowa

In COVID-19 workplace, local employees shift roles amid continued uncertainty

Dubuque school board to consider early start to school year

Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with tractor in Clayton County

New Stockton superintendent excited about opportunity

Jo Daviess County tourism leaders anticipate significant drop in revenue

Biz Buzz: New clubhouse unveiled; coffee shop to open 2nd location in Dubuque; outdoor dining event set for downtown

Local law enforcement reports

Jackson County supervisors fire county engineer

Bellevue grads honored for positive impact

Person who makes a difference: Cuba City volunteer tends to community's lawn

Local students honored at Iowa FFA event

WD student selected to attend Girls State

Delaware County man sentenced for sex crime

Dupaco to host free webinar on estate planning