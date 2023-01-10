Nothing More

Nothing More

 Contributed

A Grammy-nominated rock band is coming to Dubuque this spring.

Nothing More will take the stage on Wednesday, April 12 at Five Flags Center, the venue announced today. The bands Crown the Empire and Thousand Below will play in support.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.