City of Dubuque department leaders are preparing for scenarios to cut 10%, 20%, 30% or more of their budgets for the fiscal year beginning July 1 as the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic unfold.
“We certainly hope that some of these reductions, especially as we get to the more extreme ones, we don’t have to implement,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach to City Council members this week. “But we want to be ready and flexible enough that, as we see those revenue numbers come in, we can be nimble and continue to provide the best services to residents we can.”
Burbach and city Finance and Budget Director Jennifer Larson outlined how staff members are preparing for the $11.9 million revenue loss they anticipate for the soon-to-begin fiscal year due to the pandemic.
Department leaders are developing 10%, 20%, 30% and worst-case scenario reduction plans based on availability of revenue, whether the service is considered essential and how expenses fit in with council priorities and overall goals for the community, Burbach said.
City officials also have laid out some restrictions on expenses, such as freezing purchases for travel and conferences, equipment and technology, and vacant positions. Replacement of vehicles and equipment will be delayed by one year.
Contracted services and grants have been approved for the coming fiscal year but are assumed frozen. City officials will not sign contracts until they have guaranteed revenues to pay for them, and payments will be made on a quarterly basis.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said equity will be a key criteria in prioritizing those contracts.
“Part of our significant evaluation is, how does it impact our most vulnerable populations,” Van Milligen said. “So you’ll see some recommendations, quite frankly, early on that will provide funding to some of our partners who are serving some of our most vulnerable populations.”
City leaders have set a goal not to lay off or furlough staff. Department leaders are examining capital expenses and nonessential purchases that can be reduced or delayed, along with options such as reducing hours, before they look at possible staff reductions, Burbach said.
Van Milligen has appointed four budget teams to work with Larson and her department to examine the budget each quarter. That information would be used to recommend changes that individual departments need to make.
Burbach said she does not anticipate that city officials will make across-the-board cuts and that some departments could feel deeper impacts than others.
“We know that as we think about essential services vs. nonessential services, as we talk about the equity implications and who in our community is most in need of our services right now, that we won’t have an across-the-board strategy,” Burbach said.
Officials plan to submit their departmental plans to the city manager by Friday, June 12.