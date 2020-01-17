Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will return to Dubuque for a campaign event next week.
Buttigieg, the Democratic former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the University of Dubuque Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St. To RSVP to the event, visit https://bit.ly/3ahc5Ky.
Buttigieg has made multiple trips to Dubuque during his campaign, once viewed as a longshot bid to secure his party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in November.
However, Buttigieg has steadily risen in the polls and is considered one of top contenders ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa Caucus.