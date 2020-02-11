SAGEVILLE, Iowa -- A longtime Dubuque Community Schools principal plans to retire after the close of the school year.
School board members this week approved the retirement of Jean McDonald, who currently leads Sageville Elementary School, effective June 30.
McDonald has been part of the Dubuque district since 2003, starting as principal of Fulton Elementary School before moving to Sageville in 2011.
"She will be really difficult to replace," said Superintendent Stan Rheingans.
McDonald is eligible to receive an early-retirement incentive from the district.
Rheingans said he and the district's chief human resources officer will meet with Sageville staff in the coming days to discuss what they would like to see in their next principal. Then, administrators will begin to look for a potential replacement.
District officials would like to find McDonald's replacement by the end of March.