Authorities said a man stole more than $3,500 worth of items from a construction trailer outside of Dubuque, as well as items from a Dubuque County business.
Billy J. Boots, 23, of 2130 Woodland Drive, Unit 3, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Thursday at his residence on warrants charging third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.
Court documents state that authorities responded to the 17600 block of South John Deere Road on April 10 for a report of a burglary from a construction trailer owned by JM Construction.
Recommended for you
A partial list of missing items provided to authorities showed the items were worth about $3,850, documents state. About $200 worth of damage was done to the trailer lock, as well.
The reporting party told authorities that camera footage showed the break-in happened at about 2:30 a.m. April 6 and that it appeared two people were involved. The individual also reported speaking to a family member of Boots, who confirmed Boots’ truck matched the description of the truck in the camera footage, documents state.
Authorities spoke with Boots’ family member on April 13, and the individual reported Boots admitted to breaking into the trailer and had the items in his storage unit, documents state.
Boots consented to a search of the storage unit. Several of the stolen items were located, and Boots admitted to selling some of the items, documents state.
Documents state that on April 25, an individual with Midwest Maintenance reported several missing items from his shop sometime between fall 2022 and this spring. The individual reported suspecting Boots, an ex-employee, was responsible.
Boots denied knowledge of the theft, but authorities found Boots pawned the items, documents state.