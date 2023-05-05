Authorities said a man stole more than $3,500 worth of items from a construction trailer outside of Dubuque, as well as items from a Dubuque County business.

Billy J. Boots, 23, of 2130 Woodland Drive, Unit 3, was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Thursday at his residence on warrants charging third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft.

