MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Delaware County residents are asked to complete an online survey on a proposed zoning ordinance for the county.
The survey is available at ecia.org/DelawareZoning/survey. The deadline to respond is 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The county is conducting the survey as part of an effort to develop a zoning ordinance. The county Board of Supervisors determined that a zoning ordinance is needed to implement the vision outlined in the county’s comprehensive plan and to promote the health, safety and general welfare of people in the county.
County supervisors will use the community input gathered to develop an ordinance that meets the county’s current and future land use needs.
East Central Intergovernmental Association is assisting the county with the project.