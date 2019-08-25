Larson to leave council sooner than planned
An outgoing Dubuque City Council Member resigned Friday, rather than serving out the next several months as she initially intended.
Council Member Kate Larson first announced her departure at the end of a regular council meeting Monday. She said changes in her work life soon will require her family to relocate out of state.
At the time, she said she would prefer to serve at least a few months more of her term, possibly through the end of 2019. She planned to confer with council members over what decision would most help them.
But on Thursday, Larson announced that she would tender her resignation effective the next day.
By doing so, she adds her seat to the list of those up for election in November. Getting the vacancy onto that ballot, Larson said, was one of the reasons behind her decision.
Panel issues preliminary OK of transmission line
MADISON, Wis. — Three Wisconsin officials charged with determining the fate of a controversial high-voltage transmission line unanimously issued preliminary approval for the project Tuesday despite strong public opposition.
Stakeholders gathered in Madison to listen to members of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin — the state’s utility regulatory agency — deliberate the merits of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, a 345-kilovolt line that will stretch from Dane County to Dubuque County, crossing the Mississippi River at Cassville.
The body agreed that the benefits of the line to Wisconsin and the region’s future outweigh potential costs to ratepayers or environmental impacts.
“Not only will the project enhance reliability, it will provide our state with access to cheaper and cleaner sources of energy,” said commission Chairwoman Rebecca Cameron Valcq.
The commission must issue its final written decision by Sept. 30. The federal government and Iowa’s regulatory agencies also would have to sign off on the project for it to come to fruition.
Construction of the line is expected to begin in 2021 and enter service in 2023 if all approvals are secured.
Fears rise as talk of economic downturn heats up
It’s an old adage: What goes up must come down.
Is that principle about to play out in the U.S. economy?
The nation is in the midst of its 122nd month of uninterrupted growth. Meanwhile, unemployment in Dubuque County sits at just 2.4%.
But signs that trouble might be looming are abundant.
Many experts believe that ongoing trade disputes, a weakening global economy and declining domestic business investment have placed the U.S. on the brink of recession.
The recent emergence of an inverted yield curve in the bond market — a phenomenon that suggests people are beginning to worry about long-term investments due to economic uncertainty, a historical harbinger of recessions — has further fueled these concerns.
Loren Rice, an associate professor of accounting and business at Clarke University, is convinced that a downturn is on the way, due in part to the burden of tariffs and ongoing difficulties in the agricultural sector.
“My guess is that we are about 15 months out from a recession,” he said.
Dubuque County fish kill totals 30,000
About 30,000 fish died earlier this month in a river in Dubuque County, and while the cause has not been determined yet, one thing is clear: that stretch of waterway won’t be the same for years to come, according to state officials.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Aug. 8 reported the fish kill along a 6.3-mile stretch of the Little Maquoketa River between Epworth and the Durango area.
County officials reported that the tens of thousands of dead fish included small-mouth bass, white suckers, channel catfish and bullheads.
State biologists warn that fish kills like the recent one on the Little Maquoketa River have significant and long-lasting impacts.
“It can take decades for some of these rivers to get back to where they were,” said Gary Siegwarth, fisheries biologist with Iowa DNR. “Fish kills can devastate a river’s diversity.”
Loras lands $330,000 grant to expand cancer research
Local research examining the connections between physical activity and quality of life for cancer patients will grow thanks to a $330,000 grant.
Loras College’s Cancer Research in Exercise Science Laboratory and Director Keith Thraen-Borowski received the funding for a dedicated clinical exercise space.
The grant will allow Thraen-Borowski to expand his clinical trial examining how exercise impacts cancer patients at community-based hospitals. He also hopes the expansion is a step toward making exercise programming a routine part of cancer care.
“Ultimately, the goal is that if you are diagnosed with cancer, you’re going to get a referral to come and see me,” said Thraen-Borowski, an assistant professor of kinesiology and biology. “We’re not there yet, but the grant gets us closer to doing that.”
A portion of the grant will be used to renovate a 2,550-square-foot area in Keane Hall to serve as a clinical exercise space with a laboratory and private patient consultation rooms.
Other funding will be used to equip the space with exercise and laboratory equipment and put toward research projects.
‘Beercade’ combines beverages, arcade
A new “beercade” in Dubuque’s Millwork District aims to blend the advantages of adulthood with the best parts of being a kid.
Backpocket Taproom, 333 E. 10th St., unveiled its new “beercade” to the public at large on Friday. The new offering boasts 50 games, many of which will offer a hint of nostalgia to players.
“We’re giving people the chance to play the same games they played when they were younger,” said taproom owner Jacob Simmons. “But this time, they can do it with a beer in their hand.”
The beercade is located in the basement of the Novelty Iron Works building, which has served as the home of Backpocket Taproom since the spring of 2017. A staircase connects the existing taproom to the new, 3,000-square-foot gaming space.