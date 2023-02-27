SINSINAWA, Wis. — New details have been released about the planned partial sale and redevelopment of a popular religious site in southwest Wisconsin.
The Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa recently announced the names of two potential buyers for several buildings at Sinsinawa Mound, which has been the home of the congregation for over 175 years.
“We have two potential buyers … and we’re really excited about both possibilities,” said Mound Campus Planning Coordinator Sister Julie Schwab. “They’re doing their due diligence now to prepare their proposals.”
Due to a decades-long decline in membership, the sisters are looking to cut down on space by selling several prominent campus buildings, including the Sienna Gallery and three-story Rotunda building.
An announcement from the congregation lists Dubuque-based Tricon Construction Group as the first potential buyer, which is exploring the possibility of developing the space into an active senior housing project and event space.
The second interested party is Regen Ag Consortium, an agricultural group interested in the creation of an education center focused on regenerative farming and human health.
Attempts to reach both groups were unsuccessful, but Schwab said more information would become available in mid-May, when the parties are expected to submit final proposals to the congregation’s leadership team for consideration.
In the meantime, the sisters are focused on their $11.5 million renovation plans for the buildings the congregation will retain, which include the Stone Building, Academy Apartments and St. Clara Chapel, as well as the land around the campus.
While many of the older residential sisters will move to an assisted-living facility in Muskego in May, around 30 sisters will remain at Sinsinawa to continue mound programming and maintain a local presence in the southwest Wisconsin community.
Planned renovations include the addition of an area for conferences and retreats that can accommodate around 100 people, as well as the relocation and possible expansion of several historical exhibits currently housed in the Rotunda building.
“It’ll be a kind of a hodgepodge of different uses, as it is on the mound right now, but just on a much smaller footprint,” said Congregation Planning Specialist Sister Quincy Howard.
One of the larger projects will be systematically separating the buildings the congregation will keep from those it plans to sell, putting them on separate boiler and heating systems.
To assist with those costs, the sisters are seeking a $250,000-minimum statewide “Idle Sites” grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., aimed at helping fund the refurbishment of underutilized buildings.
“The architecture and the buildings (at the mound) are gorgeous, and there’s just so much potential there,” said Grant County Economic Development Director Ron Brisbois, who is assisting the congregation with its grant application. “... But it’s not being utilized anywhere near its capacity, and much of it needs some attention.”
