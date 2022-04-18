EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque District Library leaders are moving forward with plans for an expansion after receiving more favorable bids.
At a recent meeting of the library’s Board of Trustees, Library Director Brian Gomoll said the library received two bids in its second round of bidding for the project, which includes a community room, expanded children’s area and additional storage space.
After a first round of bids came back about $1 million over the budgeted $1.6 million last summer, library officials agreed to cut costs by using cheaper finishes, reducing renovations to the existing building and eliminating some planned outdoor features.
In the second round, Sjostrom & Sons, of Rockford, Ill., submitted an approximately $1.7 million bid, while Tricon Construction Group in Dubuque offered a close to $1.5 million bid.
“We were very happy to get the bids we did,” Gomoll said at the meeting. “They’re much more competitive than they were.”
He said library staff are discussing the bids and contracts with architects and hope the board will approve a bid at an upcoming meeting.
Board President Stephanie Lange said that with shipping and product delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board was told that items such as structural steel could take up to nine months to arrive. This could mean construction might not start until 2023.
“But we are one step closer now than we were two weeks ago,” she said.
The library and the City of East Dubuque also are making progress on a legal disagreement over an easement the city seeks on the library’s property.
The proposed easement would offer access to the rear of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave., two properties the city condemned and acquired in 2021. After library officials refused to grant the easement, the city filed a legal complaint and initiated condemnation proceedings against the library in December.
City and library officials have been in communication since that time, and at this week’s meeting, Gomoll said negotiations with the city “have been begun in good faith” for the creation of a “public use area” on the adjoining property. Library documents state this plan “would allow for the removal of the need for an easement and the dismissal of proceedings.”
Court records for the case indicate that a motion for dismissal was filed earlier this year. East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said following the meeting that “the litigation still exists, but we’re hoping it won’t be necessary at some point in the future.”
He added that “very promising” conversations are ongoing and that the city hopes to announce a plan in the next 30 to 60 days.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be able to put together a mutually agreeable solution that will be a nice asset for the community,” Herrig said, though he declined to share additional details.