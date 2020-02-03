Dubuque resident Richard Leibfried never has felt compelled to commit fully to one particular political party over the other.
But, at least for tonight, the lifelong independent voter took the plunge. He made his way to the UAW Local 94 Hall on Central Avenue in Dubuque to caucus for a Democratic candidate for president of the United States.
Leibfried gave a simple answer when asked why he finally felt compelled to participate in the highly partisan process.
"Trump," he said.
Dissatisfaction with Republican President Donald Trump was the motivating factor for several participants at Iowa caucuses sites in Dubuque who talked to the Telegraph Herald. The statewide contest is the nation's first step in the presidential nominating process.
Registered members of both major political parties are at various caucus sites tonight. However, most eyes are on the Democratic contest, in which a handful or so high-profile candidates are viewed as legitimate contenders.
Leibfried said he was leaning toward U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota.
"I think she's believable, I think she's got a lot of common sense, and I think she's honest," he said.
Brandy and Casey Welter also participated in their first caucus tonight at the UAW hall. Both have been politically active in the past, but this was the first year they felt compelled to get involved so early in the process.
"I just feel like it's becoming more important," said Brandy. "We're very against Donald Trump, so we want to be a little more involved and make sure that our vote is heard."
Casey added, "Being one of the few states that can actually caucus, I think it's important (to participate) as well."
Before the caucus began, both Welters pledged to support Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind.
"I just like his vision," Brandy Welter said. "I think he's young and he's got a lot of spunk, and I believe in a lot of the things that he's really fighting for."
Caucuses are ongoing at sites throughout Dubuque County and the state.
This story will be updated.