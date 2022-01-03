Sorry, an error occurred.
Randy Wedewer is sworn in Monday as the new Dubuque County treasurer.
Dubuque County’s new treasurer brings a wealth of experience to the position.
The county Board of Supervisors today appointed Randy Wedewer to the position, filling a vacancy resulting from the retirement of longtime Treasurer Eric Stierman.
Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, has served in the treasurer’s office for 33 years and had been serving as deputy since 1989.
“It will be big shoes to fill, but Eric has prepared me well,” Wedewer said after his appointment.
He said he intends to carry on goals of his predecessor.
“Eric was always about customer service, and I think we will continue customer service as our No. 1 priority,” Wedewer said. “We have a great staff here, so I think the transition will go smoothly.”
Stierman held the office since 1994. The seat will be on the ballot in this November’s election, and Wedewer’s appointment concludes when the results of the 2022 election are canvassed.
