Cast members of an Emmy-nominated improvisational comedy show will perform in Dubuque in May.

The “Whose Live Anyway?” tour features cast members of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and will perform on Wednesday, May 17, at Five Flags Theatre, the venue announced Tuesday.

