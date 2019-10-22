Police: 'Satan' spray painted onto southwest Wisconsin church

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Authorities seek tips to catch the culprits after the word “Satan” was spray-painted on a Hazel Green church.
Police reported that they responded at about noon on Monday to Hazel Green United Methodist Church, 1920 S. Percival St., to investigate the vandalism. Someone used black spray paint to create a pentagram symbol with the word “Satan” and the initials “CCG.”
Police said the vandalism is believed to have occurred between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hazel Green police at 608-854-2951.