Dubuque police said two people were arrested after a disturbance in which one woman pepper-sprayed another, who then tried to hit her with a vehicle but crashed into two parked vehicles and ran over a man’s foot.

Dominique T. Lee, 35, of 1537 Bluff St., No. 2, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Monday at her residence on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. Stephanie C.P. Harris, 25, of 1571 Bluff St., No. 3, was arrested in the 1500 block of Bluff Street on a charge of assault.

Court documents state that officers responded to the area of West 16th and Bluff streets just before 6 p.m. after receiving a report of a woman trying to run over someone with a vehicle.

Police learned that Lee had been involved in a verbal disturbance with some associates of Harris.

Police said Harris came outside to speak with Lee, who was sitting in her vehicle holding a knife. Harris then sprayed pepper spray in Lee’s direction. Lee put her vehicle in reverse, striking a parked vehicle. She then drove forward and ran over the foot of Da’Jah R. Cooper, 23. Lee then drove across a raised grass median onto Locust Street, then drove back onto Bluff and attempted to strike Harris with the vehicle but struck a second parked vehicle instead.

Police said the incident was captured on traffic camera footage.

Lee also was cited with reckless driving and striking unattended vehicles.

