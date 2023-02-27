Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dyersville, Iowa, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dyersville restaurant is expanding its offerings one year after opening.
Fuse, 224 Second Ave. NE., started serving customers on March 12. Owner Tara Rahe said the plan to combine three concepts — sports bar, fine dining and wine lounge — has been rolling out in phases.
“After opening up and getting our feet wet, we wanted to make sure we created the best atmosphere and best quality for our customers,” she said. “I keep calling it baby steps. We want to get it right in the first atmosphere and then add in the next one.”
The bar for the sports bar section of the establishment opened in March, with the kitchen opening two months later to serve items such as sandwiches and burgers.
As part of the one-year anniversary, Rahe said the main dining room will be open to the public for the first time, though the space has hosted private events in the past.
The dining room will open in the second half of March, after the restaurant’s anniversary celebration on March 3 and Dyersville’s St. Patrick’s Day events on March 11. The area initially will be open only on weekends but gradually will expand into weeknight hours.
“We’re starting to roll out menu items (in March) for that,” Rahe said. “Those items are more dinner-focused items, like steaks and grilled chicken dinners. We’re starting off with two steaks and a lemon pepper chicken.”
Rahe added that new menu items will be introduced each month, with plans to switch out some items seasonally. She added that all of the steak and beef come from local farmers to ensure the best quality.
The wine lounge will open later as part of “phase three” of Fuse, Rahe said, though an exact opening date has not yet been set.
“This past year has been exciting and fun,” she said. “Some of the things I’ve enjoyed most is seeing people enjoy the space I’ve created. This has consumed my life for the past few years, so it’s exciting to sit back and watch people have fun.”
Fuse opens at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The kitchen closes at 9 p.m. daily. The restaurant can be reached at 563-513-0051 and found online at fusedyersville.com and facebook.com/fusedyersville.
