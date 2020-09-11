Dubuque police said a bicyclist was injured Wednesday when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop at a stop sign.
Kalob C. Green, 17, of Dubuque, complained of injuries but was not transported to a hospital by ambulance, according to a crash report.
The incident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Pine Street. The report states that Rhonda L. Smothers, 48, of Dubuque, was northbound on Pine while Green was headed west along Garfield. Green entered the crosswalk across Pine at the intersection when Smothers failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting Green.
Smothers was cited with failing to obey a stop sign.