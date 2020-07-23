The man accused of a fatal shooting in downtown Dubuque this month made his first court appearance Wednesday after being apprehended in Michigan.
Meanwhile, newly released court documents include additional details related to the killing, including a connection between the accused killer and the victim.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, had his initial hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County Wednesday morning via videoconference before Associate Judge Robert Richter. Richter set a $2 million cash bond on the murder charge but also imposed a no-bond hold for an unrelated parole violation.
Ellison is charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in relation to the shooting death of Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2.
The new court documents provide more information in relation to the incident.
City traffic cameras show that at 5:55 p.m. July 2, two vehicles — a silver car and a red car — pulled over to the south curb in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard. Vanessa T. Ellison, 26, and a young girl exited the red car.
At 5:56 p.m., another vehicle stops near the intersection of Loras and Bluff Street. Smothers exits the passenger side, walks to the girl and gives her a hug.
At 5:57 p.m., Ellison exits the silver car and approaches Smothers.
“Ellison and Smothers begin fighting on the sidewalk,” documents state. “The fight moves toward the street, and Ellison points a handgun toward Smothers and fires a round. Smothers falls back onto the sidewalk.”
Ellison’s cap fell off his head during the incident and he did not pick it up when he tucked the 9 mm handgun into his pants and entered a residence at 419 Loras, according to documents.
Smothers was found on the sidewalk by police and was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Vanessa Ellison told officers at the scene that there had been a “tussle” and then a gunshot.
Court documents indicate a relationship between Deonte Ellison and Smothers.
Vanessa Ellison told police that Smothers is a father to one of her children and that Deonte Ellison is the father of her other child.
Ellison fled the state and was the subject of a 12-day manhunt that ended with his arrest by members of the U.S. Marshals Service on July 14 at a residence in Kalamazoo, Mich.
Ellison was taken into custody by Dubuque County authorities Tuesday afternoon after being extradited from Michigan. He also faced a warrant charging parole violation.
Wednesday in court, Ellison appeared via videoconference from Dubuque County Jail. He wore an orange jumpsuit and his face was covered by a mask and a face shield.
Richter advised Ellison that an attorney from the public defender’s office would be appointed to represent him during subsequent court proceedings. Ellison indicated that he would hire his own.
Ellison is on parole for Dubuque County convictions of eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, voluntary absence from custody, assault with injury, conspiracy or possession with intent to deliver less than 100 grams of heroin and three counts of prohibited acts, according to documents.
Ellison has been convicted of two felonies — the heroin charge and second-degree theft. As a felon, he was prohibited from having a firearm.
Documents state that Ellison violated his parole when he was charged with driving while barred on July 18, 2018, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 10, 2018. It was served when Ellison was taken into custody Tuesday in Dubuque.
Richter set Ellison’s next court hearing for 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31.