Dubuque’s fire chief will retire next month after nearly 37 years with the department.
City officials confirmed on Thursday that Rick Steines will retire on March 31. He has been chief since August 2014.
In all, Steines has worked for the Dubuque Fire Department since June 1985 and has served as assistant fire chief, fire captain, fire lieutenant and fire equipment operator.
Steines, who is 60, said he informed city officials in 2018 that he would retire this year.
“I figured that 60 years old was probably enough,” he said. “I want to make sure I still have some enjoyable time in retirement.”
A city press release states that an executive search firm was hired to help with the search for a new fire chief. Applications for the position will be accepted until March 15, and an interim chief will be appointed until a new one is selected.
The fire chief is appointed by the city manager, with the appointment contingent on approval by the City Council.
The fire department employs 90 people, and the department responded to approximately 7,900 calls in 2021.
A Bellevue, Iowa, native, Steines has been a firefighter for most of his life. At 18 years old, he joined the volunteer Bellevue Fire Department. He enjoyed his time there and eventually moved to make firefighting a full-time career in Dubuque.
“It’s something that I have always enjoyed,” Steines said. “There is excitement and variety. It’s a career you can be very proud of.”
City Council Member Ric Jones, who spent 31 years in the Dubuque Fire Department, said Steines always was an advocate for improving the department’s staff through training and that he remained committed to whatever role he was assigned.
“He eats, lives and breathes fire service,” Jones said. “You could ask him to give a tour of all the things on his helmet and his coat.”
When Steines succeeded Dan Brown as fire chief in 2014, Steines said, he set a goal to improve the department’s overall reputation.
That goal was realized in 2021 when the department was accredited by the Commission on Fire Accreditation International, a designation held by fewer than 300 fire departments in the world.
“It was a process that required a lot of internal review and assessment,” Steines said. “Accreditation was us moving forward. Wherever we found weaknesses, we created a plan for improvement.”
The fire department received several other recognitions under Steines’ leadership, including a Mission Lifeline Gold Plus award for excellence in treating heart attacks in 2021. Insurance Services Office upgraded Dubuque’s fire suppression capabilities rating to Class 2 in 2016, the second-highest rating a city can receive.
Steines’s career has not been without controversy. In 2020, Dubuque firefighter Jami Boss sued Steines and the City of Dubuque, alleging years of sexual harassment at her job and accusing the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation. A response filed for the city and Steines denies that such violations occurred, as well as denies many of the specific allegations outlined in Boss’ suit.
The lawsuit is scheduled to soon go to trial.
Steines said Thursday that the lawsuit had no impact on his decision to retire.
Steines said he hopes the fire department keeps emphasizing continued improvement after he steps down from his position.
“It’s about what the community wants and needs,” he said. “We need to always be looking at how do we best serve the needs of our community.”
While he hopes to take some time for himself, Steines said he does not intend to leave firefighting fully. He expressed interest in continuing his involvement with fire training in a limited role.
“That’s something that I’ll try to keep dabbling with,” he said. “It wouldn’t necessarily be with the fire department. It could be more with a community college or state training.”
Mayor Brad Cavanagh commended Steines.
“He’s made quite the impact,” Cavanagh said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for the work that he did in Dubuque.”