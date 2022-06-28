When Rachel Jamison first heard about Russia’s invasion in February, she called several people she knew from Ukraine to check up on them.
“There were tough conversations,” she said. “When I was on the phone, I heard people screaming in the background. During one conversation with a girl, I said, ‘Can you get out?’ and the line went dead.”
Jamison, who grew up near Dubuque and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2002, then decided to bring people together to help those in Ukraine.
She helped start and is the chief program director for Safe Passage 4 Ukraine, a program of the New York City-based nonprofit Veterans Rebuilding Life. The program helps to relocate Ukrainian families as well as get flights home for people injured on the front line or while doing humanitarian work in the country.
Jamison is living in Warsaw, Poland, while working on Safe Passage 4 Ukraine.
“I will be in this for the long haul, and the same thing goes for everybody working with me,” she told the Telegraph Herald. “Now that we know the program works, when this is needed again, we will probably do this again.”
Jamison, who has a background in human rights and humanitarian law, said she never intended to start a program after the war in Ukraine began. Initially, she posted on social media that she had enough airline miles to send two U.S. combat veterans who wanted to volunteer to Ukraine.
That post went viral, with hundreds of others offering up enough airline miles to send about 2,000 volunteers to Ukraine.
“Half of the Americans that are in the Ukraine right now were in my (direct messages),” Jamison said. “It was quite surreal. I had never intended to do that, but I thought, ‘OK, as this is taking off, let’s see where it goes.’”
In March, Jamison began working with several others on a project that would become Safe Passage 4 Ukraine. The program officially launched in mid-May.
Now, Jamison said there are 24 volunteers from nine countries working on Safe Passage 4 Ukraine. The volunteers help connect those in Ukraine wishing to relocate with a flight sponsor.
“It’s a little bit more work on our end, but it’s actually quite a beautiful thing to know you helped someone,” she said.
Jamison said 10 Ukrainian families have been relocated through Safe Passage 4 Ukraine, and it is currently working with nine more. Those helped have most frequently gone to the U.S. or Canada, Jamison said, but volunteers also helped people reach a country neighboring Ukraine or even a different place within Ukraine.
The program also has helped 14 people who were injured on the front line or doing humanitarian work in Ukraine find flights home. Jamison noted it also connects those individuals with psychological support services once they arrive home.
Olivia Gudziewski works with Jamison as the chief case manager for Safe Passage 4 Ukraine. Gudziewski is from Woodstock, a city in the province of Ontario in Canada, but she moved to Poland three years ago to be a medical student.
“When the war began, it felt very natural to me,” she said of joining a group helping Ukrainians. “I’ve always wanted to help people and just wanted to do good. The war being so close to where I am in Warsaw, I felt I couldn’t not be doing anything.”
Gudziewski said she met Jamison online after first hearing about Safe Passage 4 Ukraine, and she has loved working with Jamison.
“Rachel is such a powerhouse,” she said. “She has such vast knowledge and a huge empathy for humans. She wants to do whatever she can to help. ... We have a group of volunteers working in different countries, but she has this captivating energy and brings us in and makes us a family unit.”
Jamison said she hopes that people continue to pay attention to the events going on in Ukraine.
“Unfortunately, I think this is going to be quite a long war,” she said. “Even though it has faded from the headlines, the suffering has not faded. The suffering is getting worse. This is going to be happening for a long time, and we will feel the effect for generations as well.”
More information on Safe Passage 4 Ukraine, including ways to donate or volunteer, can be found in the “Ukraine” tab at veteransrebuildinglife.org.
