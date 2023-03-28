04262019-cur-porktornadoesphoto

The Pork Tornadoes

 Contributed

A popular Iowa cover band will headline a show as part of a Dubuque summer concert series.

Pork Tornadoes will perform at Q Casino’s Back Waters Stage on June 3, along with opening act ViceBox. Gates will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.