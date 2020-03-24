The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently provided initial approval of borrowing to finance the construction of a new emergency communications tower.
The promissory note of up to $1.2 million provides the board with a two-year line of credit from Royal Bank to finance construction of the 350-foot tower near the intersection of U.S. 61 and U.S. 129, south of Lancaster at a cost of about $1.1 million, according to County Board Chairman Bob Keeney.
The funding also enables the county to research sites for an additional 10 towers that will enhance the county’s communications network.
Keeney said the county hopes to determine the locations by the fall and start acquiring properties. The total cost is estimated at about $8 million, he said.
The county board will vote at its April meeting to authorize the final approval of the promissory note.