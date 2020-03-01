Stonehill Franciscan Services announced the following:
Mallory Busch was promoted to director of wellness.
The Rev. Benjamin Nkrumah has been hired as chaplain.
Steeple Square Board of Directors announced the 2020 executive board and welcomed a new board member.
President: John Schmidt, chief financial officer, A.Y, McDonald Mfg. Co.
Vice President: Dick Gregory, president, Home+FloorShow.
Secretary: Bret Tuley, senior vice president of Operations and Finance, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.
Treasurer: Judy Wolf, retired, John Deere Dubuque Works.
Immediate past president: Jack McCullough, president, McCullough Creative.
New board member: Jim Herrig, retired partner/executive vice president and chief compliance officer, HK Financial Services.