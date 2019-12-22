Court tosses out Murder ConvictionThe Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man found guilty of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque.
The case now heads back to the district court level.
Fontae C. Buelow, 27, formerly of Dubuque, was convicted by jurors of second-degree murder in January 2018. He received the mandatory sentence of up to 50 years in prison and must serve at least 35 years before he is eligible for parole.
Authorities said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. The two were fighting inside his residence on Kane Street in Dubuque after a night out at local bars.
Buelow argued in court that Link stabbed herself twice in the chest, causing her own death.
His attorneys attempted to introduce records detailing Link’s mental health struggles, but Iowa District Court Judge Monica Wittig strictly limited the information that could be admitted.
DRA OKs $22 million hotel projectOfficials on Tuesday unveiled plans for an upscale, eight-story hotel on Dubuque’s Chaplain Schmitt Island.
Members of the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a $22 million plan that centers on the construction of the structure on the site of Q Casino and Hotel.
It will be located between the casino and the existing Hilton Garden Inn. A walkway connecting the two properties will be razed to make way for the new structure. Construction is slated to begin early next year, and the hotel will open in 2021.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles said the project will be “self-funded,” meaning that the casino will use future revenues from the hotel to pay off construction costs.
Dubuque mayor still seeking sanctionsDubuque Mayor Roy Buol has expanded his efforts to sanction an outgoing City Council member for sharing materials from closed-meeting discussions, reaching out to two state agencies for assistance.
Meanwhile, Jake Rios this week skipped what would have been his final scheduled meeting as an elected official and instead took a parting shot at the mayor and council members in an email since obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
Rios has not been to a council meeting since the November election, in which he did not seek re-election. His term expires at the end of the month.
In an email to other council members and city officials, Rios wrote that he was unable to attend this week’s meeting due to a family event. But he listed another reason as well.
“Quite honestly I’d rather not be in the company of unethical, misogynistic and degenerate politicians who care for nothing but their legacy,” Rios wrote, making specific exceptions for Council Members Bret Shaw, Luis Del Toro and Danny Sprank.
Rios’ email was in response to one sent by Buol to the state ombudsman’s office regarding a “request for opinion.” The request was tied to Rios’ disclosure of information from closed-door council discussions of the city manager’s job performance.
Tri-state lawmakers back impeachmentOne day before the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, three area congressional Democrats confirmed they would back the move, and about 100 supporters of the effort gathered in a Dubuque park.
On Tuesday, U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa; Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.; and Mark Pocan, D-Wis., each announced they would vote in favor of the measure. U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., did not divulge his decision until the final vote, but he ultimately supported impeaching Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
About 100 people attended a Tuesday night “No One is Above the Law” impeachment rally in Washington Square. The event was organized by Indivisible Dubuque and MoveOn.org.
Dave Kemp, of Asbury, Iowa, identified himself as a lifelong independent. He said supporting the move wasn’t easy for him, but he sees it as a moral issue.
“As a man, our president needs to recognize that there are limits and that people are hurting,” he said. “... It’s hard for people with a great deal of power to remain human. I hope the outcome of this will make him a better man.”
Dubuque development agreement approvedA divided Dubuque City Council on Monday signed off on a development agreement related to an expansion of two major employers.
But the opponents questioned the need for a $20 million parking ramp that both Cottingham & Butler and Heartland Financial USA say is required for them to proceed with plans to buy one of the city’s largest buildings.
Council members voted, 4-2, to approve an agreement tied to the estimated $12 million purchase of the Roshek Building, 700 Locust St., by a partnership entity of the two companies.
Council Members Brett Shaw and Luis Del Toro voted against the move. The two said they objected to the rushed nature of having to make a decision.
To continue their rapid expansion and for tax purposes, company representatives said they need to close on the purchase by Dec. 31. The proposed deal was first unveiled about 2½ weeks ago.
Holy Family officials unveil strategic planHoly Family Catholic Schools leaders last week said they will eye renovations to elementary schools, focus on student retention, assess outdoor athletic facilities and restructure employee benefits in the coming years.
Those initiatives are among the system’s short-term goals under a five-year strategic plan approved by Holy Family’s board of education last week.
Board members also gave their approval to Holy Family’s Platform for Excellence, which lays out a long-term vision for the system. Longer-term goals include increasing student diversity, supporting arts programs, increasing student scholarships and other initiatives.
“We now have our road map to go forward, and a lot of people have seen it,” said Brian Kane, president of Holy Family’s school board. “I think there’s broad-based support, and I think it’s in our best interest to pursue it.”