Dubuque mayor extends COVID-19 closures through April

Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol on Monday extended an order limiting the size of public gatherings and closing city buildings through at least May 4.

Buol also canceled the city’s Leisure Services Department spring recreational programs and Multicultural Family Center programs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions were set to end Sunday, April 12, but have been revised after Gov. Kim Reynolds last week extended business and school closures and social distancing regulations through April 30.

While city buildings will be closed, city employees will continue working and will respond to citizens' questions via phone or email.

Bunker Hill Golf Course has not opened for the season and will be evaluated as course conditions allow and safety protocols can be established for players and staff, Buol said.

Meetings and gatherings scheduled for the Comiskey and Allison Henderson parks buildings also are canceled through at least May 4.