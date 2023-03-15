ARGYLE, Wis. — A woman has pleaded not guilty to accusations that she repeatedly poisoned her husband in Lafayette County.
Amanda A. Chapin, 50, recently entered the plea in Lafayette County Circuit Court to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. A future court date has not yet been entered into online court records.
Authorities reported that Chapin poisoned her husband, veterinarian Gary Chapin, of Argyle, three times during July and August by putting barbiturates — animal euthanasia drugs — in his coffee.
A criminal complaint states that following their wedding in March 2022, Chapin forged the signature of one of her husband’s children on a power-of-attorney document and demanded her husband amend his house deed so she would get the home if he died.
The complaint states that she poisoned her husband for the first time less than three weeks after the quit claim deed on the house was authorized.
The third time Gary Chapin drank the allegedly poisoned coffee, in August, he fell into a coma that lasted four days, documents state. Bloodwork showed barbiturates in his system came from drugs that he used to euthanize animals.
A restraining order subsequently was filed against Amanda Chapin, and Gary Chapin filed for divorce, documents state. Amanda Chapin violated the restraining order in September by sending her husband a suicide note, documents state.