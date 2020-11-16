For Kurt Becker, the volunteering hours usually pick up when the temperatures begin to drop.
Becker is among the many local volunteers who dedicate their time and efforts to the annual Salvation Army Kettle Campaign, which kicked off on Friday in Dubuque. Scores of volunteers will accompany the nonprofit’s kettles and ring bells to draw attention to the fundraising event.
“Sometimes people ask me, ‘Aren’t you cold out there?’” Becker said. “The cold doesn’t bother me at all. I am happy to be out there.”
With this year’s kettle campaign underway, Salvation Army of Dubuque hopes to raise $224,000, with $115,000 coming directly from the kettles.
Volunteer shifts can last as long as three or four hours, but Becker said the role never becomes tiresome.
“You just keep ringing the bell and talking to people,” he said. “I’m a people person, so I enjoy that.”
Becker sporadically participated in the kettle campaign for years, but it wasn’t until last year that he became a consistent contributor. He would often call the local Salvation Army when he ended his shift at Diamond Jo Casino and ask if they needed any help.
It’s a gesture that was greatly appreciated by the nonprofit’s leadership.
“It is a delight working with him,” said Capt. Matthew Phelps. “His is very frequently asking if we need another ringer and working with us to get those spots filled. He is very proactive about it.”
Phelps said that Becker is among a contingent of volunteers that makes the mission of the Salvation Army possible.
“They are an extension of what we do,” Phelps said. “Oftentimes, it can be rainy and cold, sometimes it can be hard work, but it is so great to have group of dedicated volunteers.”
In the midst of COVID-19, Salvation Army has taken additional steps this year to ensure the safety of its volunteers.
The organization has advised workers to wear masks and gloves and maintain six feet of distance from donors. Phelps said they are also promoting a virtual kettle that allow donors to contribute funds online.
In addition to volunteering with the Salvation Army, Becker also donates his services to Reflections in the Park, an annual fundraiser that benefits Hillcrest Family Services.
While Becker has participated in the kettle campaign at multiple Dubuque locations, he most frequently camps out by the Eagle Country Market on Elm Street.
He is excited to spend the coming weeks in that familiar setting.
“Some people think that there won’t be a lot of giving this year, but I don’t agree,” he said. “This campaign is all about helping people in need. And people need a lot of help these days. So I think it will be a big year for giving.”