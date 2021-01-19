PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – Authorities say limited information has delayed the progress of an investigation of a stabbing that occurred early on Jan. 1 in downtown Platteville.
In a social media post, Platteville police say progress in the investigation has been limited “by difficulties we have encountered in contacting key parties directly involved” and by other individuals who have provided little information.
Officers responded during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 1, to a tavern on Second Street for a report of a male subject who had been stabbed, according to a previous social media post. That post stated that the male subject had suffered a stab wound to his upper chest. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police ask anyone with information to call 608-348-2313 or Grant County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6600.