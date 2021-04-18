Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque will hold a free, virtual event to celebrate African culture.
The seventh annual Celebrate Africa & the Diaspora event will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 22, according to an online announcement. People can tune into the celebration at mfcdbq.org/Celebrate-Africa-2021.
The announcement states that the African Diaspora most commonly refers to descendants of West and Central Africans who were brought to the Americas as slaves between the 16th and 19th centuries.
The event will include African fashion and drumming, as well as a tutorial on how to make a type of flatbread called Chapati. The Turnt Kidz-TK Dance Organization also will perform.