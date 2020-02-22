Three years after a divided Dubuque City Council chose to move its meetings up by a half-hour, the elected body is reversing course.
Council members voted unanimously this week to move their regular meetings — held on the first and third Mondays of each month — back to 6:30 p.m.
In the summer of 2016, members voted, 4-3, in favor of the earlier meeting time, despite a plea from then-Council Member Luis Del Toro, who said doing so would make it difficult for him to attend the sessions.
The impetus for the change stemmed from another council action: moving public comments from the end of meetings toward the middle. The public-comment opportunity now comes after council members have conducted required public hearings but before they vote on action items.
Council members said they were concerned that moving up the public-comment opportunity would lead to more comments — and longer meetings. But predictions of meetings that were regularly more lengthy never materialized.
Now, a new-look City Council says the later meeting time will better allow residents to attend. Mayor Roy Buol and Council Member Ric Jones are the only two who voted to move up the meeting time in 2016 who still are on the council.
“This will also mean less special City Council meetings on nonregularly scheduled City Council meeting nights, as City Council ‘work sessions’ can now be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. before a regularly scheduled City Council meeting,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Since implementing the earlier council meeting start time in August 2016, council members held 39 special work sessions on non-regularly scheduled council meeting nights, according to a review of meeting minutes.
That compares to four special work sessions held in the three years prior.
The tally excludes special meetings to conduct budget hearings, goal setting and leadership and governance workshops, closed sessions and urgent business that would otherwise fall on a regular council agenda.
“It’s a lot to expect (of city staff), especially for someone with a young family, to be there every Monday night for a council meeting,” said Buol. “It works out best for everyone all around.”
Neither Buol nor Council Member Brett Shaw said they have received any feedback from residents about the later meeting time.
“If it becomes a problem ... we should be open to be pulling back the start time for public input itself, if it’s too great of a burden and too late in the evening” for residents to participate, Shaw said.
The meeting time change will take effect with the council’s next regular meeting on March 2, but it will not affect already scheduled budget hearings and work sessions.