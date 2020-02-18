The Platteville Regional Chamber recently highlighted achievements in the community at its 57th annual Celebration and Arthur Virtue Awards Program.
The event, attended by about 180 people, was held at the Belmont Convention Center, according to a press release.
Awards given were:
• Businessperson of the Year: Donna Hoppenjan
• Community Service Award: Building Platteville Inc.
• Community Spirit Award: Ben’s Hope, Terry and Patti Cullen
• Junior Spirit Award: Blockhouse Builders 4-H Club
• Outstanding Award in the Field of Agriculture: Ryan Weigel
• President’s Award for Outstanding Chamber Service: Lori Bahr
• Lifetime Service Award: Kathy Kopp