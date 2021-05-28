A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend after ransacking their apartment and cutting the phone lines to her business.
Gregory J. Sovinski, 29, of 609 E. 22nd St., No. 201, was arrested at 6 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state police responded at 10:21 a.m. May 17 to 609 E. 22nd St. in response to a report of a disturbance.
Lindsey C. Wallace, 32, of that address, told officers that Sovinski assaulted her. Wallace said she had been in Davenport, Iowa, on May 16 and returned at about 9:15 p.m. to find that Sovinski had ransacked their apartment and cut the phone lines to Wallace’s business, Pete’s Thai Kitchen, also located at 609 E. 22nd St.
On the morning of May 17, Wallace was inside the apartment when she observed Sovinski approaching the building from her surveillance system. Wallace attempted to barricade the apartment door, but Sovinski was able to push in.
Wallace told police that Sovinski threatened her and then tackled her onto the floor, pushing her face and arms onto the floor. Sovinski unsuccessfully attempted to pull a rope against Wallace’s neck.
Sovinski eventually fled the residence on Wallace’s skateboard.