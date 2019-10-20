More than 200 people attended a two-day event in Dubuque that tackled the topics of race and equity.
Race in the Heartland culminated Saturday evening with a public forum at Grand River Center, during which community members and local leaders thrust these issues into the spotlight.
Anthony Allen, chairman of the Human Rights Commission and president of the local branch of the NAACP, said he hoped the event would ignite discussion on the issue of race in the community.
“Race is one of those things we rarely discuss and talk about,” he said. “It is hard. It hurts. So we choose not to discuss or talk about it.”
The Race in the Heartland conference was orchestrated by the Human Rights Commission with support from the NAACP and other organizations, Allen said.
The Saturday forum featured a panel of five area leaders who fielded a range of inquiries from audience members.
Jacqueline Hunter, director of the Multicultural Family Center, was among the panelists.
She emphasized that a “grass-roots” effort was necessary to get more people involved in the community.
“We need to empower those very same people we live beside each and every day to be more vocal and find their place in the community and what they can do,” she said.
Former Dubuque City Council Member Lynn Sutton, who was in the audience, said the “foundation is cracked” for many families in the community. She said one can only expect so much from kids who are growing up in unsafe homes or going to school on empty stomachs.
Meanwhile, Caprice Jones shed light on the experience that confronts many people who move to Dubuque from outside communities. Jones moved to the area from Chicago in 2015.
He suggested that many Dubuque residents don’t fully understand the circumstances that compel people to leave their old communities and start a new life in the city.
He took exception to the term “transplant,” which many use to describe an out-of-towner who moved to the community. Instead, he likened himself to an “American refugee” who survived the conditions in Chicago and came to Dubuque to create opportunities for his children.
Jones said many new residents in Dubuque are still reeling because of the environment from which they came.
“People are not coming out here to destroy their future, they are coming out here looking for a future,” he said. “But they are coming out here wounded because of the trauma that they just (exited) out of.”
Panel member Ernest Jackson, who serves as operations manager at John Deere Dubuque Works, acknowledged that arriving in a new community can be difficult. He said forging connections with those around you is essential.
“If we are going to be a strong community, we have to support each other,” he said.
Race in the Heartland featured multiple breakout sessions and keynote speakers. The majority of events were held at Loras College.
Conference coordinator Miquel Jackson said he hopes to host similar events in coming years, emphasizing that the inaugural conference was a success.
“We had a lot of great speakers,” he said. “I think it was a great learning experience and we got a lot of participation from the community.”