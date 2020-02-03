GALENA, Ill. — Special Olympics Illinois will return to Galena this week with more than 450 athletes, plus volunteers, coaches, families and other supporters.
The annual Special Olympics Illinois Winter Games will be held from Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 4 to 6, at Chestnut Mountain Resort. It marks the 40th anniversary of the annual event.
The winter games will feature alpine skiing and snowshoeing, and the public is encouraged to attend.
The opening ceremony and parade of athletes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Galena.
“To kick off the games, Law Enforcement Torch Run officers will hand off the torch to athletes who will carry it along its path and light the cauldron holding the Flame of Hope,” a press release states.
Fireworks will follow.