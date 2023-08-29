Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Two southwest Wisconsin emergency services departments will receive federal grants for the purchase of new technology, according to an online announcement from Grant County Emergency Management.
The grants for Lancaster EMS and Bagley Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders come through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Lancaster EMS will receive $12,805, which will be used to purchase video laryngoscopes to assist paramedics during airway management.
Meanwhile, Bagley Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders will receive $52,469, which will be used to purchase five mobile radios and 19 portable radios, according to the announcement.
Grant County Emergency Management also announced earlier this month that the Hazel Green Fire Department was awarded a $65,197 grant to buy mobile and portable radios.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.