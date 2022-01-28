A man who sold crack near a Dubuque school and park on multiple occasions was sentenced on Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.
Desmond McSwain, 31, of Chicago, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to “possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance after having previously been convicted of a serious felony drug offense,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
He must serve eight years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
McSwain originally was charged with four federal offenses: possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location.
According to court documents and a press release, McSwain sold crack on multiple occasions in May and June 2020 — including on June 12 and 16 within 1,000 feet of Fulton Elementary School and Comiskey Park.
On Aug. 28, 2020, McSwain was a passenger — as were two children — in a vehicle that was pulled over. Police found nearly 75 grams of crack, marijuana and more than $1,000 inside, according to the release.
McSwain also admitted in court that he owed someone $13,000 for “fronting” him 226.8 grams of crack cocaine.
The release notes that he previously was convicted of multiple felonies for trafficking heroin in Illinois.