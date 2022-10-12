With more than 30 years of experience, Dubuque firefighter Tom Ludescher, 54, knows well what cardiac arrest looks like and how to respond to it.
But he never thought the person being treated in one of the city’s ambulances would be him.
“It can happen to anybody,” Ludescher said. “I never thought something like that would happen to me.”
Last month, Ludescher experienced sharp chest pain and was transported by ambulance to the emergency room by his fellow Dubuque firefighters. On the way, his heart stopped.
Now, as a survivor of cardiac arrest, Ludescher seeks to spread awareness about the importance of cardiac health and how cardiac arrest can happen to those who least expect it.
“Everyone can do a little bit to put themselves in a better position,” he said. “Whether it’s eating better or just managing stress or getting sleep, you can do something.”
On Sept. 15, Ludescher was helping move a pheasant cage on his father’s farm. He had never had heart issues and generally didn’t find the work to be too exerting.
Some time into the work, though, Ludescher said he began feeling off.
“I didn’t feel good, and I told him I needed to sit down,” he said. “I had a heaviness in my chest.”
Along with his father, Ludescher was working with friend and recently retired firefighter Brian Klinkner, who identified that Ludescher was having a heart attack.
Initially, Ludescher said, Klinkner decided to drive him to the emergency room, but as his condition worsened in the car, the decision was made to call 911.
The call was placed at 4:31 p.m.
“We decided to meet in the parking lot of a bank for the ambulance,” Ludescher said. “When I could hear the sirens from (fire) engine 2 coming, it was a good feeling.”
After emergency responders transferred Ludescher to the ambulance, he became unresponsive and his pulse ceased. Paramedics began CPR and shocked Ludescher with a defibrillator.
Ludescher said he remembers slipping back into consciousness, his extensive experience as a firefighter allowing him to vaguely follow along with the treatment occurring in the ambulance that he himself had performed many times.
“I remember seeing my legs and arms shake, and I knew they just shocked me,” Ludescher said. “I thought, ‘That didn’t hurt as bad as I thought it would.’”
Staff notified MercyOne’s heart catheterization lab so they could prepare for Ludescher’s arrival, according to the city.
“When the ambulance arrived at the hospital at 4:55 p.m., a cardiologist met them at the emergency department entrance, and Ludescher was taken directly to the catheterization lab where a stent was placed in one artery and another artery was opened with balloon angioplasty,” a press release states.
Ludescher was able to go home two days later.
The city noted that Ludescher’s brother, Assistant Fire Chief Mark Ludescher, “was among the staff dispatched on the call but did not know it was his younger brother he would be meeting until notified by dispatch. He witnessed the event and said the quality of the CPR administered on his brother was clear.”
Fire Chief Amy Scheller said the fire department often responds to cardiac arrest events, including 75 in 2021, but it is rare that one of those people experiencing the cardiac issue is a fellow firefighter.
“The fire department considers themselves a second family,” she said. “It hits home when something like this happens to one of your own people.”
Scheller said 29% of last year’s cardiac arrests had a return of spontaneous circulation, meaning a return of pulse and circulation.
According to American Heart Association, there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., about 90% of which are fatal.
Mayo Clinic reports that cardiac arrest can be prevented by getting regular checkups, being screened for heart disease and living a healthy lifestyle.
Scheller said residents need to be aware of the symptoms of someone experiencing heart-related issues, including chest discomfort, shortness of breath, weakness and a fast-beating heart. She stressed the importance of calling 911 if those symptoms become prevalent.
“We don’t want people being afraid to call us,” she said. “We’re here to help.”
As a survivor of cardiac arrest, Ludescher said he is convinced he would have died if not for the help of his fellow firefighters.
“Everything lined up well for me,” he said. “If any of those things didn’t happen like they did, I might not be here.”
