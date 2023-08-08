The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved joining an agreement with Illinois and Wisconsin partners in a regional application for federal money to incentivize farmers to adopt more regenerative practices.

If the application is successful, Dubuque County staff expect to receive around $855,000 annually for five years to create new programs for farmers considering adopting practices that improve soil health and water quality. This would be a significant expansion and reimagining of programs the county has already invested in, through its Dubuque County Watersheds program, along with partners the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District.

