The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved joining an agreement with Illinois and Wisconsin partners in a regional application for federal money to incentivize farmers to adopt more regenerative practices.
If the application is successful, Dubuque County staff expect to receive around $855,000 annually for five years to create new programs for farmers considering adopting practices that improve soil health and water quality. This would be a significant expansion and reimagining of programs the county has already invested in, through its Dubuque County Watersheds program, along with partners the City of Dubuque and the Dubuque County Soil and Water Conservation District.
By joining the agreement, the county would seek funding from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law expanded that program from $50 million in the current fiscal year to $500 million next year and $1 billion the year after that.
Watersheds Program Director Eric Schmechel said the influx of federal funds would likely help overcome some of the barriers area farmers had identified in participating in existing federal incentive programs that have long been available.
“Through this, we could be more flexible than some of the terms of funding through (U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service),” he told supervisors, as an example. “Based on input from farmers, we have ideas on how we could use (the Regional Conservation Partnership Program) to come up with a new program that wouldn’t be tied to the 10-year CRP (Conservation Reserve Program). Farmers are very apprehensive about 10-year contracts. It’s a long time to lock up a piece of property. We are looking at closer to a five-year program.”
Through the existing CRP, farmers receive yearly rent payments from the federal government to plant not crops but plants that improve environmental conditions on that land. Schmechel said he envisions using the proposed alternative program to replace a county program which paid farmers to plant buffer strips between field and waterways, which had not caught on.
He said the proposed program also could allow farmers the flexibility to harvest or graze the set-aside land in certain circumstances — which the current program does not allow, but which U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, successfully angled to allow, in case of emergency, in the Senate’s version of the 2023 Farm Bill recently.
The proposal approved Monday would join Dubuque County with the Illinois Department of Agriculture and farmer-led groups in Wisconsin, under the guidance of the Sand County Foundation, to manage and distribute the federal funds.
“The Sand County Foundation was a key component when we developed the nutrient reduction exchange (pilot) program here, with the City (of Dubuque),” Schmechel said.
Since the federal funding would, in part, replace two previous watershed programs, Schmechel said the county’s share of funding soil health, water quality and flood mitigation work could be shifted to the federal funds.
“We would take about $300,000 out of land stewardship funding to match NRCS RCPP,” he said. “There would be no additional funding request. In fact, we would probably be reducing our request for next year again.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she did not wish to reduce county support if it would advance work related to watersheds.
“The work ahead of us is being identified as greater. The work isn’t lessening,” she said. “I don’t expect this to be budget relieving. My commitment to the watersheds program is growth — not senseless growth. But I don’t want this to be (seen as) ‘Oh good, we can reduce the budget by $200,000 or whatever the number is.’”
Schmechel said he expected to hear if the application was approved some time in December.