NATIONAL, Iowa — A pair of country music stars will take the stage this summer at the Clayton County Fair.
Mark Wills will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the fairgrounds in National, the fair announced Wednesday morning.
Wills has had 19 songs land on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including eight in the Top 10. They include No. 1 hits “19 Somethin’” and “Wish You Were Here” and several songs that peaked at No. 2 — “Don’t Laugh at Me,” “Back at One” and “I Do (Cherish You).”
Chase Bryant will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Bryant has had four singles hit the Billboard Country Airplay chart, including Top 10 hits “Take it on Back” and “Little Bit of You.”
The Clayton County Fair is held the first week in August. The entrance fee to the fair covers admission to all activities and events.