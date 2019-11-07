U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, announced tonight that Dubuque County will receive a $5.4 million grant for road and trail projects. 

The funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development program, according to a press release. 

It lists a range of major projects for which the grant funding can be applied.

The release states that they are: 

  • Roadway repairs, intersection improvements and a trail extension "on the northwest side of Dubuque"
  • Intersection improvements that include "resurfacing, rehabilitating and adding signalized intersections" at West John Deere Road and U.S. 52, and at West John Deere Road and South John Deere Road
  • Reconstructing about 3.1 miles of the Northwest Arterial in Dubuque
  • Adding turn lanes at the Peru Road and South John Deere Road intersection
  • Adding a southbound lane on South John Deere Road from West John Deere to south of Peru Road
  • Building "a new, multi-use trail to connect" the John Deere Dubuque Works with the Heritage Trail
