The Dyersville and Dubuque police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joshua C. Bissell, 32, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in Dyersville on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while suspended.
- David W. Wren Jr., 52, no permanent address, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $300 between 4:35 and 7:10 p.m. Tuesday from the 4100 block of Dodge Street.
- Maxwell D. Potter, 27, of 2664 Beverly Ave., reported the theft of a $1,000 laptop from a vehicle at about 3:35 a.m. Tuesday outside his residence.
- Meineke Car Care, 2195 Central Ave., reported the theft of $691 worth of auto parts between March 8 and 23 from the business.