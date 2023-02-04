Iowa Rep. Lindsay James (left), D-Dubuque, and Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, participate during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, speaks during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, speaks during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Charlie Winterwood asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Tom Townsend asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Walt Pregler asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, speaks during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, speaks during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Charlie Winterwood asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Tom Townsend asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Walt Pregler asks a question during Dubuque's first legislative crackerbarrel of the 2023 legislative session hosted by League of Women Voters of Dubuque at Diamond Jo Casino on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Dubuque-area Democratic lawmakers this morning discussed myriad topics that have emerged so far from this year's legislative session, from education vouchers to workforce development concerns.
The League of Women Voters of Dubuque hosted the first local crackerbarrel session of the year this morning at the Diamond Jo Casino that featured Sen. Pam Jochum and Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James.
Area Republican Reps. Steve Bradley and Shannon Lundgren and Sen. Carri Koelker also were invited but did not participate.
Around 50 people attended the event this morning to hear legislative updates from the elected officials and ask them questions on various topics.
Several attendees raised concerns about the recently approved Students First Act, which created educational savings accounts for students whose parents remove them from public school and enroll them in private schools.
Based on the current per-student allocation, $7,598 would follow the student for the year to that savings account. The bill then would give $1,205 to the public school the student left. Supporters have said it will foster competition and increase choices for parents.
But legislators in attendance Saturday worried the bill will have a negative impact on Iowa public schools.
“As a mom with kids in public schools, … I would say there are some very significant concerns about the way in which there is no accountability or transparency for the private school systems in the way they use our tax dollars,” James told the audience. “... A bill like this essentially erodes our public school systems because we cannot afford to fund both (private and public schools).”
Jochum seconded James’ concerns, adding that parents who are unhappy with their local public schools already have options available to them such as open enrollment or scholarships from School Tuition Organizations.
“There are many, many options for children in the state right now already,” she said. “It’s my prayer that we are not solely on a path to privatizing the entire public school system.”
Other attendees asked the legislators about workforce development, wondering what could be done to improve multi-industry shortages without cutting corners or weakening the necessary qualifications and skills for certain professions.
Isenhart said the first step would be to bolster social supports that make people want to move to an area, such as improving the accessibility of child care or health care.
“We're chasing people out of the state (with some recently passed bills), so it shouldn't surprise us that we're scrambling to find other ways to solve that workforce shortage,” Isenhart said. “I do think we need to take a serious look at migration and immigration and being receptive to the role refugees and immigrants can play in addressing those shortages.”
Some attendees asked if there have been conversations in the Legislature about raising Iowa’s minimum wage. Several surrounding states such as Illinois, Nebraska and Missouri all have minimum wages that are considerably higher than Iowa’s $7.25 an hour.
Jochum replied that bills have been introduced to raise the hourly amount, but that they fail to gain traction in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
“We have introduced bills to increase (minimum wage) but they just don't get any attention. They end up in someone's desk drawer and never see the light of day again,” she said. “We're going to keep trying, but until we have the public demanding it more and see changes at the ballot box, I'm not sure it's going to happen in the near future.”
Subsequent crackerbarrel events have been scheduled for March 4 and April 1. More information about those events will be available online in the coming weeks.
