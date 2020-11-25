Midway through the 2020 open enrollment period for health insurance under the federal Affordable Care Act, local medical officials have seen plenty of interest but some confusion among local applicants.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government opened a special enrollment period for the ACA — often called Obamacare, having been helmed by the 44th president — to aid those who lost work and income during the ensuing economic meltdown.
“The number of consumers gaining coverage in states with exchanges using the HealthCare.gov platform through the loss of (minimum essential coverage) is higher for the 2020 coverage year than for any of the prior coverage years in this report, with approximately 485,000 consumers gaining coverage through the loss of (minimum essential coverage), an increase of 52 percent from the same time period last year,” according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which runs HealthCare.gov.
That stands true in Dubuque County as well, according to local providers who help people apply for coverage.
“Our numbers for re-enrollment actions are up,” said Angela Petsche, enrollment coordinator for Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque. “There was a lot done prior to this open enrollment. We are doing a lot more Iowa Medicaid applications due to that loss of income, loss of employment.”
Petsche said she personally helped more than 100 people enroll due to the pandemic before the normal open enrollment started on Nov. 1.
But she said new enrollment at Crescent is actually down by 2% from the same time last year.
“Some people are scared that with a new president what might happen,” she said. “Other people are excited about a new president and opportunities there. It’s been a very controversial election, and we’re seeing impacts here. People are confused about the Supreme Court case.”
Earlier last month, the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case against the legality of the individual mandate section of the ACA. At the time, the majority of justices expressed some doubt of claims therein, but the court is not expected to make a decision for months.
“We encourage anyone who needs (or has) coverage to shop on HealthCare.gov during the (open enrollment) period and not to consider the (Supreme Court) case as a reason not to do so,” wrote Chance McElhany, communications director for Iowa Insurance Division, in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “(The Supreme Court) will likely not make a determination until sometime next year — maybe March, probably June but definitely not before January, when coverage begins.”
McElhany said CMS releases some numbers on a weekly basis during open enrollment, but that they only reflect people who are either new to the process or have changed their plans. So, they are not very telling.
And while she said new enrollment is down, Petsche said her phones are ringing off the hook in Dubuque.
“Right now, I’m booked out to the first days of December,” she said.
That is helped by the fact that the CMS has reported lower premiums for ACA plans this year, for the third year in a row.
Open enrollment runs through Dec. 15.