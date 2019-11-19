Grant County supervisors recently approved the receipt of a state grant so the county health department can continue to make child passenger safety seats for vehicles available to low-income residents.
The grant from Wisconsin Department of Transportation is for just more than $2,800, with a county match of just more than $700.
According to Grant County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai, the match was met through in-kind services provided by the department, connected with the child safety seat program.
He said Grant County provided 56 child passenger safety seats to low-income families this year. Grant County has offered the program for the past 20 years.
Kindrai said most families who receive the child passenger safety seat make a donation, though it isn’t required.